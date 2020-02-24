|
Mary Helen Somers
Montgomery - Mary "Helen" Somers (nee Bockhorst) of Montgomery. Beloved wife of Ralph Somers. Loving mother of Chris (Greg) Ervin, David (LaPriel) Stein, Denise (Rich) Schramm, Linda (Joe) Lembo, Wendy Somers, and Melanie Fellows. Proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Dear sister of Robert (Rachel) Bockhorst. Passed away February 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Saturday, March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5505 Bosworth Place, Cincinnati, OH 45212, where services will be held at 11 AM. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Mar. 8, 2020