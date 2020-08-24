Mary Hicks

Mary HicksButler - Mary Ann Hicks,70 of Butler, Kentucky passed away August 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth South in Edgewood. She was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She was a member of Foster Baptist Church and a was also a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Hicks, her daughter Beverly Franzen and siblings; Warren Dodd, Ginny Dodd, Ralph Dodd, Butch Dodd, and Doris Hicks.She is survived by her Daughter Cheryl (Robert) Shackelford, Daniel (Christy) Hicks and son in law Troy Franzen. Sisters; Susan (Kenneth) Mullins, Janie Barnett and Carolyn Vanbuskirk. Grandchildren; Amber (Mike) Gibson), Crystal Shackelford, Katelyn (Nathan) Kuhl, Destiny Mulero, Tyler (Paige) Hicks, Sarah Hicks, Morgan Franzen. Lauren Franzen and Nick Franzen. Great Grandchildren; Everly Hicks, Braydan Shackelford, Mason Bowling, Natalee Bowling, Madelynn Bowling.A visitation will be held on Friday August 28th, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10 am -12 noon. Service will begin at 12 noon with the burial to follow at Johnsville Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.