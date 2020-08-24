1/1
Mary Hicks
Mary Hicks

Butler - Mary Ann Hicks,70 of Butler, Kentucky passed away August 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth South in Edgewood. She was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She was a member of Foster Baptist Church and a was also a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Hicks, her daughter Beverly Franzen and siblings; Warren Dodd, Ginny Dodd, Ralph Dodd, Butch Dodd, and Doris Hicks.

She is survived by her Daughter Cheryl (Robert) Shackelford, Daniel (Christy) Hicks and son in law Troy Franzen. Sisters; Susan (Kenneth) Mullins, Janie Barnett and Carolyn Vanbuskirk. Grandchildren; Amber (Mike) Gibson), Crystal Shackelford, Katelyn (Nathan) Kuhl, Destiny Mulero, Tyler (Paige) Hicks, Sarah Hicks, Morgan Franzen. Lauren Franzen and Nick Franzen. Great Grandchildren; Everly Hicks, Braydan Shackelford, Mason Bowling, Natalee Bowling, Madelynn Bowling.

A visitation will be held on Friday August 28th, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10 am -12 noon. Service will begin at 12 noon with the burial to follow at Johnsville Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
