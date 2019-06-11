Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Covington - Mary Hume Cook, 78, of Covington, KY, passed away on June 6, 2019 with her devoted daughter by her side. Born on March 30, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Hetherington. Mary enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, gardening and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Mary is survived by her son: Robert (Courtney) Cook; daughter: Penny Earls; brother: George T. Hetherington, Jr.; sister: Sara (Rex) Hetherington Brown and grandchildren: Ziah Earls, Caleb Earls and Hannah Cook. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon). Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 11, 2019
