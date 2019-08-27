Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Mary J. Hill

Norwood - Mary Jane Hill, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clyde Hill, Jr. Loving mother of Diana Lynn Ellis, Clyde Edgar Hill and mother in law of Kent Ellis. Dear grandmother of Zachery Jesse Douglas Ellis and Micah Zane Ellis. Loving sister of James Lee (Joyce) Caudill, the late Anna Mae Webb, Ina Katherine House, and brother in law David L. Webb. Visitation is Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, Ohio 45212. Funeral service is Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10AM at the funeral home. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
