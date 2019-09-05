Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Florence - Mary J. Newberry, 92, of Florence, KY passed away September 3, 2019. Mary was born June 14, 1927 in Belleview (Boone County), KY to Columbus Taylor and Emma Snow Taylor and was a retired Transcriber with the Federal Government. Mary loved to play the piano and she was a member of the former Main Street Baptist Church in Florence. She was preceded in death by her Husband Charles Newberry in 1997, 1 Brother Joe Taylor, and 1 Sister Doris Jean Idol. She is survived by 4 Daughters Charla Rollins (The Late Phillip Rollins), Lana Moser (David), Terry White (Eddie), and Tracy Heighway (John), 10 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be from 10 AM - 11 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11 AM, Saturday, September 7 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
