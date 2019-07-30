Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Marietta, GA - Mary Presnell (neé Jackson), 58 years of age, formerly of Morning View, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Mary was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Robert Jackson and Esther Wolfe Jackson. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bob Jackson and Timothy Hugh Jackson. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Randy Presnell; her daughter, Kristin Presnell; Brothers and Sisters, Pat Schalck, Jack Jackson (Sandy), Jerry Jackson (Debbie), Margie Curran, Jim Jackson (Shelia), John Jackson, Sherri Moffett (Mike), and Sandy Lubben (Greg). Mary earned her Masters of Electrical Engineering at the University of Kentucky. She formerly worked for AT&T Bell Laboratories where she was awarded a U.S. Patent for fiber optic cable. She was a delightful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be on held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name are suggested to Mary Jackson Memorial Scholarship c/o Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 (a scholarship to be used at the University of Kentucky for female students pursuing an education in engineering). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019
