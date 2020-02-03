Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Clements


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Jane Clements Obituary
Mary Jane Clements

Hilton Head Island - Mary Jane (Dieringer) Clements, 92, passed away on February 1, 2020.

Jane was born on September 18, 1927. She lived all of her childhood and most of her adult life in the Newport and Ft. Thomas communities; spending her later years in Florida and South Carolina.

Jane was dedicated to her family's well being. She was a devoted spouse to the late Roy Clements and survived by her three sons, Todd, Curt, and Greg; six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Burial services will be private. Tribute donations in her name can be made to the at their website.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -