Mary Jane Clements
Hilton Head Island - Mary Jane (Dieringer) Clements, 92, passed away on February 1, 2020.
Jane was born on September 18, 1927. She lived all of her childhood and most of her adult life in the Newport and Ft. Thomas communities; spending her later years in Florida and South Carolina.
Jane was dedicated to her family's well being. She was a devoted spouse to the late Roy Clements and survived by her three sons, Todd, Curt, and Greg; six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Burial services will be private. Tribute donations in her name can be made to the at their website.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020