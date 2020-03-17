|
|
Mary Jane Hack
Cincinnati - Mary Jane Hack, 85, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was a retired administrator with The Kroger Company. Mary Jane was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and active in many Church Ministries. She was a Nun for many years with the Glenmary Home Missioners. PUBLIC SERVICES HAVE NOW BEEN CANCELLED. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020