Mary Jane Hahn
Florence - Mary Jane Hahn (née Reinke), after 96 years of life, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mary Jane was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Louis and Clara Reinke. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Victor Hahn. Mary Jane will be greatly missed by her dear children, Mark Hahn, Roger Hahn, and Karen Hahn Cartier (David); and her granddaughters, Caroline and Leigh Ann Cartier. She was an avid reader, continual learner, excellent puzzle-solver and she never lost her sense of humor or love of music. Above all, Mary Jane will be remembered for her selfless love of family. A graveside service will take place at St. John Cemetery, 1 Ridge Road, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Jane's name are suggested to: St. Labre Indian School online at www.stlabre.org or via mail at St. Labre Indian School, Mission Rd, Ashland, MT 59003. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
