Mary Jane Huskisson Sucietto
Southgate - Mary Jane Huskisson Sucietto (nee Lampe), 98, of Southgate, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Jane was born at Spears Hospital in Dayton, Kentucky and resided in Newport. In 1943 she married her high school sweetheart, Naval Officer Robert Huskisson, who sacrificed his life at Normandy Beach. She later married John H. Sucietto, Jr., who preceded her in death. She is survived by her only daughter, Teresa "Terry" Sucietto. Jane was very proud of her career as Senior Marketing Coordinator for Travelers Life Insurance in Cincinnati, Ohio where she held her Life, Health and Securities Licenses until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales parish in Newport and has been a member of St. Therese Church in Southgate, Kentucky since 1967. There is no visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Road, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075 or St. Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, Kentucky 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Southgate - Mary Jane Huskisson Sucietto (nee Lampe), 98, of Southgate, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Jane was born at Spears Hospital in Dayton, Kentucky and resided in Newport. In 1943 she married her high school sweetheart, Naval Officer Robert Huskisson, who sacrificed his life at Normandy Beach. She later married John H. Sucietto, Jr., who preceded her in death. She is survived by her only daughter, Teresa "Terry" Sucietto. Jane was very proud of her career as Senior Marketing Coordinator for Travelers Life Insurance in Cincinnati, Ohio where she held her Life, Health and Securities Licenses until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales parish in Newport and has been a member of St. Therese Church in Southgate, Kentucky since 1967. There is no visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Road, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075 or St. Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, Kentucky 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.