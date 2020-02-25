|
Mary Jane K. Thompson
Lebanon - (nee Fath), 88, passed away February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leslie M. Thompson Jr.; devoted mother of Debbie (Jim) Wallace, Linda (John) Gill, and Eleanor (Bob) Dane; loving grandmother of 6; great-grandmother; sister; and friend. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6 PM to 8 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd, Mason OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Queen City Hospice. Visit www.MuellerfuneralS.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020