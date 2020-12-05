1/1
Mary Jane Kennedy
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Jane (Kennedy) Spaeth, born October 13th, 1937, passed away December 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. Mary Jane was preceded in death by husband Donald Gene, parents Matilda (Kordenbrock) and Charles Kennedy from Norwood, younger brother George, and her beloved Aunt Marie. She was born in Cincinnati and attended Norwood High School. Mary Jane worked in the offices of General Electric in Avondale and later the offices of Leggett and Platt in Mason. She and husband Don started The Spaeth Farm Market in 1988 and provided fresh produce to the Lebanon, Mason, and surrounding areas until 2017. Employees, friends, and customers will miss her sense of humor, Elvis memorabilia, and kindness. She was an avid Red's fan and enjoyed lighthouses and traveling. All the Spaeths of Mason and their extended families will cherish memories of Mary Jane's hosting the annual family reunions at the farm. Don's children are forever grateful for Mary Jane's love, generosity, patience, and friendship. She is survived by Tim (Deb) Spaeth of Springboro, Barb Langel, and Deb (Guy) Brumley of Crown Point, Indiana. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Alec Spaeth, Matt (Amanda) Langel, Megan (Jamieson) Menacher, Scotty (Kate) Thompson, Nicole (Kevin) Krieps and six great-grandchildren.

Mary Jane was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church in Mason and resided at Otterbein in independent living. The family will be receiving friends for visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Road, Mason Oh) on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Masks are required. A private graveside service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Cincinnati. The graveside service will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/102422304486070/posts/446830673378563/?d=n

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Jane's name to Hospice of Dayton or to Heritage Presbyterian Church of Mason.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
Rest Haven Memorial Park
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
Funeral services provided by
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Memories & Condolences
