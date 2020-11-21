Mary Jane Mastruserio
Bridgetown - Mary Jane Mastruserio (nee Kohler), beloved wife of Charles Mastruserio for 64 years, loving mother of Chuck (Vicky) Mastruserio, Jane (Mark) Reed, Tina (Thad) Marck and Dave (Jeana) Mastruserio, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 3, sister of the late Eugene Kohler. Longtime member of the Queen City Artists. She was highly renowned and admired for her beautiful artwork displayed throughout Cincinnati. Died, Saturday, November 21, 2020, age 84. No visitation. Private Funeral Mass, 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 25. For information concerning a "live steam" of the funeral mass, please send an email request to dmastruserio@cinci.rr.com. Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati (45203). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com