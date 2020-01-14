|
|
Mary Jane Michael
Loveland - Mary Jane (nee Martin) Michael. Beloved wife of the late Vernon J. "Sonny" Michael, Jr. Loving mother of Vernon J. (Melody) Michael, Donald Lane (Deborah Sue) Michael and Randy Allen Michael. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of numerous grandchildren. Dear sister of many. Active member of the Loveland VFW Auxillary. Passed away January 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Family and friends will be received Thursday, January 16 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Ruth Lyons Christmas Fund. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020