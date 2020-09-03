1/1
Mary Jane Petzinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Petzinger

Ryland Heights - Mary Jane Petzinger nee Gibson, 88, of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary Jane worked as a cafeteria manager for over 29 years and she was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Catherine Gibson; her husband, Dick Petzinger; her brothers, Randolph Gibson Jr. and Raymond Gibson; and her son-in-law, Wayne Acuff.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Tom) Richardson and Cathy Acuff; her grandchildren, Amie Jane (Phil) Combs, Tessa (Chris) Mullen, Jesse Acuff, and Tom AKA Ashley (Lauren) Richardson; and her adopted grandson, Jamie (Laura) Medved. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Philip and Zachary Combs, Andrew, Lilli, and Nathan Mullen, Finnigan, Levi, and Spencer Richardson; and Jagger and Johnny Jones Medved.

Visitation for Mary will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:30AM-12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will follow at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Burial at Independence Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to: Kentucky United Methodist Children's Homes Attn: Development Department 1115 Ashgrove Rd. Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved