Mary Jane Trenkamp
Covington - Mary Jane Trenkamp, 96, of Covington, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab in Warsaw, KY. Mary Jane retired from First National Bank and was a member St. Augustine Church in Covington. She was also a member of the Ludlow Senior Citizens and volunteered at Mary Rose Mission. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Trenkamp (1995) and son, Joseph Trenkamp. Survivors include her children, Mary Ann (John) Kappes of Independence, Louis (Kathy) Trenkamp of Dry Ridge, Johanna (late Vernon) Conway of Villa Hills, Janet (Rick) Haenggi of Dayton, OH, Tony (Regina) Trenkamp of Sanders, Mark (Nancy) Trenkamp of Villa Hills; brothers, Edward Marshall of Madeira, OH, Ronald Marshall of Park Hills; sister, Dorothy Kordenbrock of Covington; 20 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all in St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Interment in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Augustine Church or Mary Rose Mission, 2040 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41014. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.