1/1
Mary Jane Trenkamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Trenkamp

Covington - Mary Jane Trenkamp, 96, of Covington, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab in Warsaw, KY. Mary Jane retired from First National Bank and was a member St. Augustine Church in Covington. She was also a member of the Ludlow Senior Citizens and volunteered at Mary Rose Mission. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Trenkamp (1995) and son, Joseph Trenkamp. Survivors include her children, Mary Ann (John) Kappes of Independence, Louis (Kathy) Trenkamp of Dry Ridge, Johanna (late Vernon) Conway of Villa Hills, Janet (Rick) Haenggi of Dayton, OH, Tony (Regina) Trenkamp of Sanders, Mark (Nancy) Trenkamp of Villa Hills; brothers, Edward Marshall of Madeira, OH, Ronald Marshall of Park Hills; sister, Dorothy Kordenbrock of Covington; 20 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all in St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Interment in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Augustine Church or Mary Rose Mission, 2040 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41014. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald B Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved