Mary Jane "Granny" Warner (DeMoss)
Silver Grove - Mary Jane "Granny" Warner (DeMoss) of Silver Grove, 82, entered into eternal rest on April 6th 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving children. Jane was "Granny" to many. Her door was always open, coffee was always on and she was always ready to listen and give her opinion if asked. She had a beautiful sense of humor and played a huge role in many of her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other kid's childhoods. She enjoyed singing silly songs and making random crafts. Granny was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Warner, son in law Nicholas Sharp as well as 6 of her siblings and leaves behind her 3 Children Sharon Humphress (Brian), Katherine Sharp (Bob), and Charles Fred Warner (Sheila), her youngest Brother, Charles DeMoss (Sharon), 7 Grandchildren - Joshua, Matthew (Kacie), Andy (Stephanie), Christopher, Katie (Stephen), Brooke (Brandon) and Owen. 8 Great Grandchildren, Morgan, Kaylee, Hunter, Sebastian, Lincoln, Garrett, Evan & Liam as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends from sea to sea. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday April 11, 2019 at the Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. memorials are suggested to the 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences may be made at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019