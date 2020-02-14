|
Mary Jean Hoffrogge
Mary Jean Hoffrogge (nee Koenig). Wife of the late Edward W. Hoffrogge. Mother of Donna J. (Ed) Thrasher, Debbie A. (Steve) Dingler, Ed D. (Barb) Hoffrogge, Diane H. (Lou) Henzi, Eric K. (Sharon) Hoffrogge and Don W. (Diane) Hoffrogge. Visitation Sunday Feb. 16th from 3-6 PM at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238 with Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church Taylor Creek. www.dwifuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020