Mary Jean Miller
Colerain Twp. - Miller, Mary Jean (nee Scheidler), beloved wife of the late William H. Miller. Devoted mother of Bill (Kristen) Miller, Pat (Jan) Miller, Dan Miller, Greg (Ann) Miller, Joan Lucas, Tom (Kim) Miller, Joe (Jodi) Miller and the late Michael Miller. Loving grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Elaine Fisher, Tom Scheidler, late Dorothy Geiss, late Donald, late Neil, late Earl and late Raymond Scheidler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Jean passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, age 92. Rosary will be said at St. Ann Church, on Friday (Nov. 13) at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church "Respect Life", 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com