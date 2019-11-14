Services
Mary Jill "MJ" Hugan

Bellevue - Mary Jill "MJ" Hugan, 57, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, November 11th. MJ had a successful law practice, M.J. Hugan, LLC, in Cincinnati. MJ was preceded in death by her parents, Clare Charles Jr. & Patricia (nee English) Hugan. She is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Donovan; sisters, Pam Herdy & Suellen (Sandy Boothby) Hugan and brothers, Chris (Bernadette) Hugan & Chuck Hugan. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE.org), Ohio Justice and Policy Center (ohiojpc.org) or the Ohio Innocence Project (ohioinnocenceproject.org). Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
