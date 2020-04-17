Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Grotjan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Grotjan

Add a Memory
Mary Jo Grotjan Obituary
Mary Jo Grotjan

Cincinnati - Mary Jo Grotjan beloved mother of Jessica (Matthew) Hodskins. Cherished grandmother of Audrey and Graham Hodskins. Loving sister of Carol Grotjan, Janet (Bill) Schock, Tom (Anna) Grotjan, and Steve (Teresa) Grotjan. Dear aunt of Tommie, Emily, and Alex. Passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Age 67. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Grotjan, and her brother, Bobby Grotjan. Her family would like to thank all the caregivers at Village of Madeira who became like family. Services will be held privately for Mary Jo's family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to or the Cincinnati SPCA. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -