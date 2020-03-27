Services
Mary Jo Maher Obituary
Mary Jo Maher

Delhi - (nee Overman) Beloved wife for 62 years to the late Alfred W. Maher, loving mother of John (Margie) Maher, Valarie (Mike) Murray, Sherry (Gary) Willis, Rick Maher, Tony (Ginny) Maher, Tracy Maher and Connie DeBruler, dear grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday. March 26, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Dominic Education Fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
