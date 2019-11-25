Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
485 Grand Avenue
Taylor Mill, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
485 Grand Avenue
Taylor Mill, KY
Taylor Mill - Mary Jo Neiheisel, 86, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was a member of St. Anthony Parish and a retired billing clerk for various doctors in the area. Mary Jo was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jude Neiheisel; son: Michael Neiheisel and daughter: Kathy Neiheisel. Mary Jo is survived by sons: Ed (Akemi) Neiheisel, Gary (Janet) Neiheisel, Rick (Glenda) Neiheisel, Chuck Neiheisel and David Neiheisel; daughter: Shannon (Rob) Braun; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014 and or c/o alzheimers.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the caregivers and her extended family at Rosedale Green for their kindness and support.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
