Mary Jo Schwartz
Lakeside Park - Mary Jo Schwartz of Lakeside Park had passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 92. This classy, darling lady was our beloved Mother known to many as "Jomama". Our Mother's dynamic strength and spunk manifested in her survival under many challenges and crosses she had carried so courageously throughout her life. Jo was a strong Christian, and lived out her Roman Catholic faith spiritually supported so lovingly by very special Jesuit Fathers from St. Francis Xavier Church Cincinnati. Jo was a proud graduate from Saint Henry High School, Class of 1945. Mary Jo had retired from the SBA for the Federal Government as an Administrative Officer and previously as an Executive Secretary for a brokerage firm. Her fortitude and dedication to support our family and home had kept us together in the midst of domestic strife. Mom derived joy from gardening and particularly baking and cooking for her loved ones. My Mom was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to NPR or watching PBS. Jo's bright spirit and endearing smile will be missed dearly. She is survived by her sons, Terrence ("Ty") Joseph Scott, James Jeffrey (Le Ann) Scott; step-children, Ed Schwartz, Deacon Nick ( Debby) Schwartz, Drs. Jim (Erin) Schwartz, and Mary Jo Schwartz; grandchildren; Jamie Lee (Roy) Beauchamp and Terrence ("Ty") Jeffrey Scott; great-grandson, Noah James Beauchamp and many nieces and nephews and friends. Mary Jo joins loving family members in Heaven; Parents Joseph Anthony & Effie Mae Lohre; husband James Louis Scott, and second husband, her precious Ralph Joseph Schwartz; sons, Mark Collins and Jason Lee Scott; sisters, Elizabeth Jeanne Zimmer, Judith Ann Lohre; brother, Terry Joseph Lohre (Mary Ann); & step-son Ralph Schwartz Jr., & countless beloved cousins and friends who were also such an integral part of her beautiful life. One of Mom's favorite prayers is the Suscipe by Saint Ignatius of Loyola. Mary Jo Lohre Scott Schwartz is a SAINT! Welcome Home Mom. Ad Majorem dei Gloriam. Instead of flowers donations suggested to: (644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or alz.org/Cincinnati/), St. Francis Xavier Church (611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati OH 45202), St. Henry High School (3755 Scheben Dr. Erlanger, KY 4101), & the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery 2500 Amsterdam Rd; Villa Hills KY 41017. On Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9-10 AM, Prayers and a Welcoming/Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating her New Life at 10AM. A reception will follow in the undercroft of the church. Inurnment will be private.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020