Mary Jo Snow
Mary Jo Snow

Highland Heights - Mary Jo Snow, 53, of Highland Heights, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She retired from the IRS as a Criminal Investigator. Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey Snow of Covington, Shawn Greeson of Newport; mother, Mary (Mike) Sinclair of Highland Heights; sister, Tonya Skelton of Claryville, KY and 5 grandchildren. Visitation is on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Childrens Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 AM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
