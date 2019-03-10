|
Mary Jo Wilkens
Colerain Twp. - Mary Jo Wilkens (nee Formes), beloved wife of the late Thomas Wilkens. Devoted mother of Michael (Marihelen) Wilkens, Susan (Michael Connolly) Wilkens and the late Stephen (Wendy) Wilkens. Loving grandmother of Pete, Joe, Margaret, Grace, Kelsey, Alexandra, Melanie, Bridget and Laura. Great grandmother of Megan. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Mary Jo passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Wednesday (March 13) from 10:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019