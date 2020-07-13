1/1
Mary Joan (Lauck) Hock
Mary Joan Hock (nee Lauck)

Cincinnati - October 21, 1942 - July 10, 2020 age 77, beloved wife to Robert A. Hock. Loving mother to Rob (Denise), David (Kari), John, and Alissa Cavanaugh (Tim). Devoted grandmother to Lydia, Drew, Nathan, Henry, Cara, Jack and Patrick. Dear sister to Dennis Lauck (Leslie), aunt to Brad, Michel and David Lauck.

Joan was born in Cincinnati and graduated from Mother of Mercy high school. After raising 4 children, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Cincinnati. After graduating she began a career as an art teacher, artist, and art therapist that spanned over 30 years. Her career culminated at the Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati where she directed the Memories in the Making Program.

Always with a smile on her face and cheerful, Joan never met a stranger. Joan's compassionate heart and vivacious personality will be missed by many.

A Memorial will be held Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, Ohio 45224 from 9:30am - 11am on Thursday July 16. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will have a small, family only service at St. Clare Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of Cincinnati, Brain Injury Association, or Glioblastoma Foundation, just some of the many charities near and dear to Joan's heart. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
