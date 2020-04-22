Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Josephine Manning

Add a Memory
Mary Josephine Manning Obituary
Mary Josephine Manning

Cincinnati - Mary J Manning, 91 of Cincinnati passed away Monday, April 20. She was born in Cincinnati on November 11 to the late John and Lake (nee Jarvis) Kilgore.

Beloved wife of the late Robert L Barwick Sr. and the late Daniel Manning. Loving mother of Robert L. Barwick Jr. Dear sister of the late Charles (Mary) Sawyer, Daniel (Thelma) Sawyer, Frank (Tillie) Sawyer, Virginia (Lonnie) Asbury and Betty Moore. Cherished aunt of Jack Sawyer, Sheila Elan, Steve Dolce, JoAnn Sawyer, William Sawyer, Thomas Sawyer, John Asbury, Michael Asbury, Danny Asbury, Autumn Niederhausen and the late James Thompson. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -