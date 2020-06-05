Mary Judith Kuebler
Deer Park - 77, died Monday June 1, 2020. Daughter of the late Victor and Mary McGinnis Kuebler. A host of family and friends are left to mourn her passing.Friends may begin to gather Thursday June 11th at 10:30 am., with funeral mass at 11:00 am., both at St. John Catholic Church in Deer Park, OH. Condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Deer Park - 77, died Monday June 1, 2020. Daughter of the late Victor and Mary McGinnis Kuebler. A host of family and friends are left to mourn her passing.Friends may begin to gather Thursday June 11th at 10:30 am., with funeral mass at 11:00 am., both at St. John Catholic Church in Deer Park, OH. Condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.