Mary Judith Kuebler

Deer Park - 77, died Monday June 1, 2020. Daughter of the late Victor and Mary McGinnis Kuebler. A host of family and friends are left to mourn her passing.Friends may begin to gather Thursday June 11th at 10:30 am., with funeral mass at 11:00 am., both at St. John Catholic Church in Deer Park, OH. Condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
