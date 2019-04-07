|
Mary Judith Pater
Cincinnati - Mary Judith Pater (nee Kipp), beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Pater Jr and the mother of eleven children, Patti (Eric) Buchroeder, Ann (Reid) Rooney, Raymond C Pater III (Scott Knox), Mary Pater (Bill Nally) , Kathleen Pater, Michelle (Tom) Frank, John (Nancy) Pater, Steve Pater (Tina Davlin-Pater) , Christina Pater, Michael Pater (Michelle Pembaur), and Kevin Pater, as well as grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is the daughter of late William Benjamin and Marie Kipp; sister of the late Charlotte and Jim Shanahan, William (Peg) Kipp, and David (Kay) Kipp. Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at St. John Fischer in Newtown on Monday, April 8. Visitation is at 9am, followed by Mass at 10am. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
