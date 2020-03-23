Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Mary Julia Theresa Sayre

Mary Julia Theresa Sayre Obituary
Mary Julia Theresa Sayre

Ft. Thomas - Mary Julia Theresa Sayre, 94, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on March 22, 2020 at Highlandsprings in Ft. Thomas, KY. Mary was a retired Dental Assistant. Mary was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Altar Society, and a graduate of St. Anthony Commercial School Bellevue, KY in 1942. Mary loved to sew, crochet,and play cards. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Sayre Jr., her grandchildren Mitchell and Natalie, and a brother, Bernard Fischer. Mary was the loving mother of, Nancy (Rick) McQueary, Jim (Teri) Sayre, and the late Sandy Schoepf. Mary is survived by her son-in-law, Gary Schoepf, her grandchildren Julie (Jon), Jeff, Joe (Julie), Jackie (Gary), Rick, Caitlyn, Sarah, Hannah (Dave), and Olivia, and her great-grandchildren, William, Sam, Ethan, Jacquie, Gregory, Nolan, and Henry. Mary was a wonderful mother and grandmother and she will be missed dearly. Due to the Corona Virus services will be Private at St. Stephen Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Divine Mercy. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Divine Mercy Parish 318 Division Street Bellevue, KY 41073. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
