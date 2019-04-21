|
Mary K Amlung
Bridgetown - Mary K Amlung (nee Volker), beloved wife of Mark P Amlung, loving sister of James (Betty) Volker and the late Thomas Volker, aunt and great aunt. Retired after 31 years of service with Bethesda / TriHealth Corporate Office Staff. Died, Friday, April 12, 2019, age 65. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Wednesday, 5 PM to 8 PM. Please meet us at St Aloysius Gonzaga Church for the funeral Mass, Thursday, 10 AM. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 East Columbia Ave, Reading, Ohio (45215) or The Sisters of Divine Providence, 5300 St Anne Drive, Melbourne, KY (41059). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019