Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Latonia - Mary K. Cecil, 100, of Latonia, KY passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was a homemaker, a member of St. Mark United Church of Christ, the Kenton County Homemakers and was a judge for the Kenton County Fair. Mary enjoyed gardening, and inviting friends and neighbors to watch her Night Blooming Cereus bloom. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Jack Stanley Cecil and son: Jeffrey Scot Cecil. Mary is survived by her daughter: Jayne (Michael) Imber; daughter-in-law: Donna Cecil; grandchildren: Breann (Dan) Jencka, Brandon (Bonnie) Cecil, Kurt (Claire) Imber and Kevin Imber and great-grandchildren Jocelyn Jencka and Blake Cecil. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM (Noon) until the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery, Fort Wright, KY. Memorials are suggested to the @ or any organization benefiting the welfare of animals. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
