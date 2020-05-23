Mary Kanienberg
Taylor Mill - Mary Louise Kanienberg (nee Heideman), age 96, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. Mary was retired cafeteria worker at Notre Dame Academy and a member of St. Therese Parish. She is survived by her children, Ronald Kanienberg (Nancy) and Karen Kanienberg-Grothaus (Ed); sister, Janet Baron; grandchildren, Christian Kanienberg (Leisa) and Bridget, Jared, Myles, Tristan and Mitchell Grothaus; great-grandchildren, Owen and Vivian Kanienberg. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley F. Kanienberg; brothers, Pat and Robert Heideman; granddaughter, Kris Grothaus. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Therese Church (Southgate, KY) at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Therese Church 11 Temple Pl, Southgate, KY 41071 and/or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Processing Center PO Box 1245 Albert Lea, MN 56007 and/or American Cancer Society American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
