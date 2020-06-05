Mary Katherine Waddle
Covington - Mary Katherine "Kathy" Waddle, 83, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. She was a Unit Secretary in the ICU Department of St. Elizabeth Hospital North for 30 years, where she was a much-beloved member of the team and gave comfort to many families before retiring in 1993. Kathy was a member of GracePointe Community Church of the Nazarene in Erlanger. She was born in Somerset, Kentucky and was an original 'Southern Belle' who never lost her gentle southern voice, nor her loving kindness. Family meant everything to Kathy, and nothing made her happier than watching her family spend time together. Kathy spent her last years living at Rosedale Green Nursing Home where she was a valued and loved member of the community. Survivors include her daughters, Becky Herzog and Gay (Alan) Dolezal; brother, James (Donna) Nelson; daughter-in-law, Grace Waddle; grandchildren, Buddy Schwabe, Jr., Sara Schwabe, Chris Chinn, Ashley and Maddy Dolezal and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Waddle and son, David Waddle. Kathy has generously donated her body to science. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of donor's choice. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.