Mary Kathleen "Katie" Meehan
Mary Kathleen "Katie" Meehan

Park Hills - Katie Meehan, 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in her home. She was a retired nurse from the Cincinnati VA Medical Center and considered working with US Veterans as a honor and a privilege. Katie is preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Margie Meehan. She is survived by her son, Eric (Sarah) Breetz of Park Hills; sister, Joanne (Ed) Hann of Crestview Hills; brothers, Michael Meehan of Latonia and John (Jena) Meehan of Fort Wright; nieces, Aaren (Justin) Keel and Cullen (Shawn) Travers. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30 from 11AM until the hour of an intimate family service at 12PM with internment immediately following services. Visitation, services and interment held at St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum Fort Mitchell, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lincoln Grant Scholar House 717 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
