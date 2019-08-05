|
|
Sister Mary Kathryn McFerrin, S.C.
Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Mary Kathryn McFerrin, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late Dorothy Fogle. Survived by a niece, grandnieces and grandnephews. Departed Monday, July 29, 2019 at age 90. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Motherhouse Chapel at Mount Saint Joseph on Wednesday, August 7 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm. Burial will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019