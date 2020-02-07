|
Mary Kay Berigan
Cincinnati - Mrs. Mary Kay Berigan, 89, passed away on February 7, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at All Saints Catholic Church, located at 8939 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. The Visitation will begin at 9 am, followed by the funeral at 10:30 am. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Mary Kay is survived by her husband Bernie, 12 children, 27 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her sisters Kathy Bermel, Sr. Patricia Rinn and Sheila North. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Rinn, and brothers Mike Rinn and Johnny Rinn. Mary Kay was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 30, 1930. She graduated from Duchesne High School and attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha. She went on to work as a legal secretary for law firms in Omaha and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mary Kay was married to Bernie Berigan on August 18, 1951; they were married for over 68 years and raised 12 children together: Steve (Anne), Colleen, Sheila (Jim), Patty (Bill), Kevin (Karleanne), Mike (Sherry), Danny, Brendan (Leslie), John (Leslie), Jean, Peggy (Steve) and Katie. Mary Kay enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, dancing to Frank Sinatra songs and spending time with her friends, children and grandchildren. She was also an active member in her parish and had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary and St. Francis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary Kay's honor to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters at 585 County Rd. Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824 and Grace Hospice at 4850 Smith Rd #100c, Cincinnati, OH 45212. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020