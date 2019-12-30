|
Mary Kay Dressler
Erlanger - Mary Kay Pettry Dressler, 47, born December 18, 1972, in Cleveland, OH, passed away on December 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was the precious daughter of Sandra Wolff. She resided in Erlanger, KY, for the last 15 years with her soulmate, Dennis Harcourt and her 16 cats. Mary Kay loved her pets, and, if she could, she would have brought all of them to her house. She left many grief-stricken friends and family to keep her memories alive. Mary Kay served in the United States Air Force. She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Pettry Sr., her horse, Midnight Tidbit, and many other pets. Mary Kay is survived by her mother, Sandra (Denis) Wolff; her soulmate, Dennis Harcourt; her brother, Larry Low of Scottsdale, AZ; her grandmother, Goldie Allen of Anderson, SC; and many other relatives. Until we meet again, we loan you to the heavens, so that we will see you again. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A prayer service for Mary Kay will follow the visitation at 12PM at the funeral home. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019