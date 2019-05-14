Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Mary Keller Obituary
Mary Keller

Deer Park - Mary R. (nee Cappel), beloved wife of Jerry Keller for 37 years. Devoted mother of Christopher (Tia) and Alan (Erica) Keller and stepmother of Jessica Struck. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Sister of Beany, Joann and the late Laura. Passed away suddenly at home on May 10, 2019. Visitation Thursday May 16, from 11:00am until Funeral Service at 1:00pm both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 14, 2019
