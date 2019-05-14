|
Mary Keller
Deer Park - Mary R. (nee Cappel), beloved wife of Jerry Keller for 37 years. Devoted mother of Christopher (Tia) and Alan (Erica) Keller and stepmother of Jessica Struck. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Sister of Beany, Joann and the late Laura. Passed away suddenly at home on May 10, 2019. Visitation Thursday May 16, from 11:00am until Funeral Service at 1:00pm both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 14, 2019