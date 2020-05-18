Mary Koenig
Florence - Mary Joan Koenig (nee Hartman), age 89, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Mother of Tom (Sharon) Koenig and Teresa (Steve) Goeke; grandmother of Jason (Kim), Scott (Jeena), and David Koenig, and Brian, Brad (Melissa) and Kevin (Tracy) Goeke; two great grandchildren, Zachary and Lucas Goeke. She is also survived by her brothers Art (Mary) and Al (Dorothy) Hartman; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Don) Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years Jim Koenig, parents Dolores and Alphonse Hartman, brother, Don Hartman, three step-sisters, Thelma (Ralph) Miller, Cleo (Edward) Goebel, and Ruth (William) Jones, and sister-in-law, Carol (Al) Hartman. Mary was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and homemaker. She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, class of 1949, a member of "Club", and attended Saint Paul Church in Florence, KY. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning vegetables, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. In a private ceremony, Mary will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY), following a Mass of Christian Burial. Additional information and online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in the form of Masses or donations to the Ohio Valley MS Society, Fountain Pointe I, 4665 Cornell Road, Ste 170, Cincinnati, OH 45241.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.