Mary KoenigFlorence - Mary Joan Koenig (nee Hartman), age 89, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Mother of Tom (Sharon) Koenig and Teresa (Steve) Goeke; grandmother of Jason (Kim), Scott (Jeena), and David Koenig, and Brian, Brad (Melissa) and Kevin (Tracy) Goeke; two great grandchildren, Zachary and Lucas Goeke. She is also survived by her brothers Art (Mary) and Al (Dorothy) Hartman; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Don) Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years Jim Koenig, parents Dolores and Alphonse Hartman, brother, Don Hartman, three step-sisters, Thelma (Ralph) Miller, Cleo (Edward) Goebel, and Ruth (William) Jones, and sister-in-law, Carol (Al) Hartman. Mary was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and homemaker. She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, class of 1949, a member of "Club", and attended Saint Paul Church in Florence, KY. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning vegetables, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. In a private ceremony, Mary will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY), following a Mass of Christian Burial. Additional information and online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made in the form of Masses or donations to the Ohio Valley MS Society, Fountain Pointe I, 4665 Cornell Road, Ste 170, Cincinnati, OH 45241.