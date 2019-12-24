|
Mary L. Boone
Sycamore Twp - Mary L. Boone (nee Honnerlaw) of Sycamore Twp, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Boone. Loving mother of Ken Jr. (Bonnie), Rick (Jeanne), Nancy (Terry) Chapman, Phil (Sheri), Greg (Vickie) and Doug Boone. Survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., 45236. Memorial donations may be made to . www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019