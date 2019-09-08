|
|
Mary L. Busener (nee Leverone)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late William E. Busener, Sr. Dear mother of Mary B. Daniel, Lynda A. Busener, Richard C. Busener, Thomas J. Busener and the late William E. Busener, Jr. and Clare B. Gouhin. Mother-in-law of Mary K. Busener and Dan Gouhin. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and preceded in death by a granddaughter. Sister of the late John and Charles Leverone. Mary passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the age of 93. Visitation at St. James Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Chrisian Burial at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati, P.O. Box 75, Milford, OH 45150. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019