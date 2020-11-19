Mary L. Coniff
Green Township - (Nee Martino), Beloved wife of the late Bob Coniff for 45 years. Dear sister of Michael Martino and the late Theresa Martino. Devoted aunt of Tracy (Rich) Salomone, Michele Martino, Sherri (Joe) Yerkes, Mike Martino, Steve Papin, Kim Martino, Mary Egner, Lynne (Dave) Flaig, Tom (Gloria) Egner and the late Dena Papin and Jack Martino. Also survived by her many great nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 93 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on MONDAY from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation, 3172 South Rd., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Assoc. Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. www.bjmeyer.com