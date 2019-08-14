Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Rose Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rose Church
Mary L. Fede

Mary L. Fede Obituary
Mary L. Fede

Hyde Park - Mary L. Fede (nee Mercurio), age 90, died August 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Fede, devoted mother of Debbie (Randy) Haun, Frank (Tina) Fede, Mike (Michelle) Fede, and Annette (George) Demas. Also survived by 8 loving grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church on Friday, August 16 at 12 pm. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 10:30 am to 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
