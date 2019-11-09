Resources
Cincinnati - (nee Henne). Age 91. Passed away November 8, 2019. Survived by her 6 children, Mary Jo (Jim Grogan), Debbie (Dana Rudolph), Karen (Jack Kaser), Sandra (Jim Block), Geraldine (Mark Naugle) & Walter Heckel (Pam); 18 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Heckel; parents, Walter & Mary Henne; and brother, Fred (Mary Lou) Henne. Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 1 pm. An informal gathering will be held at the church, immediately following mass. Memorials may be made to or Queen City Hospice. Private burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
