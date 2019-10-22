Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kattelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Kattelman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Kattelman Obituary
Mary L. Kattelman

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Melvin Kattelman Sr., loving mother of Barbara and Melvin Kattelman, Jr., cherished grandmother of Jonathan Kattelman and great grandmother of William, Charlotte and Carter Kattelman. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beautiful Savior Church, 11981 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.JDRF.org. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.