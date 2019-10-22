|
Mary L. Kattelman
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Melvin Kattelman Sr., loving mother of Barbara and Melvin Kattelman, Jr., cherished grandmother of Jonathan Kattelman and great grandmother of William, Charlotte and Carter Kattelman. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beautiful Savior Church, 11981 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.JDRF.org. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019