Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Mary L. Meyer Obituary
Mary L. Meyer

Colerain Twp. - Mary L. Meyer (nee Ries), beloved wife for 32 years to Alvin A. Meyer. Devoted mother of Matthew L. (Gina) Meyer. Sister-in-Law of Ruth Ann Deis, Julia (Steve) Venter, Cathy (Ron) Rakel, Pat Jones, Jimmy Meyer, late Thomas Meyer, late Daniel Meyer and late Joseph Meyer, late Lou Ann Shell and late Barbara Egleseder. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Friday (Jan. 31) from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Adopt-A-Student at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, 2940 W. Galbraith Rd Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
