Mary L. Perry
Hebron - Mary L. Perry (nee Conley), 83 years of age, passed away peacefully Monday at her residence with her family by her side. Mary was the loving wife of the late Louis K. Perry that passed away in July. She was the loving mother of Michael Perry, Mark Perry, Linda Beach, Sharon Richards, Brad Perry, and the late Brian Perry. Dear sister of Donald Conley (Joan). Loving grandma of eight and six great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm Friday at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
