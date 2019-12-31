|
|
Mary L. Schmidt (nee Marsh) age 91, formerly of Anderson Twp., died December 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert E. Hall, Paul E. Caplan, and Harold J. "Hap" Schmidt, devoted mother of David J. (Susan) Hall, William H. (the late Sandy) Hall, Catherine S. (Edward) Skintik, and the late Mark A. Hall, caring stepmother of James E. Caplan, Anne C. Smith, Stephen P. Caplan, Elizabeth E. Tipton, and John A. Caplan, dear sister of William H. Marsh, Elmer C. Marsh, and the late Ina F. Lavender. Also survived by several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Lexington, Kentucky, and was part of the last class of the Cadet Nursing Corps during WWII. Mary also participated in the Cincinnati Music Theatre, the Forest-Aires, and was a former member of the Immanuel Presbyterian Church Choir and the Mt. Washington Baptist Church Choir. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Washington Baptist Church on Friday, January 3rd at 11 am. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 10 to 11 am. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020